FMCG firm Annapurna Group to raise ₹250 cr through PE route

Annapurna Group, an FMCG company headquartered in Guwahati, is looking to raise about ₹250 crore through private equity route to fund its growth plans over next three years. The ₹300-crore company, which has a presence across 13 States in the North-East and Eastern India, is looking to expand footprint across the country and launch more products to grow its business.

According to Subir Ghosh, Managing Director, Annapurna Group, the company has charted out an expansion plan as a part of its Vision 2025 and plans to tap the national market in a phased manner, apart from consolidating its presence and market share in some existing markets.

The company will fund expansion - in terms of foraying into new markets, setting up manufacturing facilities, new product development and marketing initiatives. Its flagship product at present is Annapurna Ghee and it will soon launch an all-new range of sauces and condiments and Diptips in the existing markets.

“After consolidating our presence in the North-East, we are looking to enhance our footprints and market share in West Bengal, where we have selective presence. We will shortly be introducing several products from our range of juices, sauces and dips. Currently our products are available across 12 States in the eastern region We are planning to penetrate into NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Hyderabad within a span of 12 - 18 months. By 2025, we plan to ensure our presence in all geographical locations of India and we would be also looking for export options,” Ghosh told BusinessLine.

To set up more units

The company, which has a range of offerings across dairy, health drinks, fruit drinks, juices and agro-based products, plans to introduce a new line of ayurveda-based products and commission a new plant for operations soon.

New plants

Annapurna Group currently has three plants, all of which are located in Guwahati. Plans are afoot to set up three-to-four new plants in East, North and South India over the next two-to-three years. Of these, one plant will be set up in West Bengal, where the company will produce beverages, ayurvedic products, cereals and food grains, he said.

“We are hopeful of setting up the plant in West Bengal next year and then we will set up one plant each in North and South India. We are also focusing on ready to eat products since there is a huge demand for this from consumers,” he said.

The company is also looking to export some products to Middle East and the US in the next one year. It would look to go for an IPO (initial public offer) post 2025 once it has established its presence across the country.