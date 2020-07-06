Food aggregator Yumzy raises $1 million, to expand

Food delivery solutions provider for hotels and restaurants, Yumzy, which uses Artificial Intelligence-based technology platform, has raised $1 million from a group of investors.

The Hyderabad-based technology solutions developed by Laalsa helps deliver the best preferred food to the customers and connects restaurants and customer directly through the platform.

While the market for online food delivery has big names such as Swiggy, Zomato, Food Panda, UberEats, it plans to play a different role in the food delivery chain.

Laalsa’s CEO, Suresh Redyam, said, “With over 6,000 restaurants on-board, Yumzy caught the attention of Indian and US-based Angel Investors and was successful in raising $1 million in funding. With the investment provided, Yumzy has stepped up presence in Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru and Chennai.”

“At present, there is a need for alternate platforms for restaurateurs and hoteliers. High dependency on food aggregators coupled with high commission-based models is leaving restaurants in a fix, and that’s where our Food Science platform comes into the picture,” he said.

Yumzy, incorporating artificial intelligence and consumer behaviour analytics, provides restaurants with valuable insights and helps restaurateurs make well-informed decisions.

Suresh Redyam expects to over 15,000 restaurants signing up with Laalsa by the end of this year.