Bangalore-based Foodtech Consultancy, Thinking Forks, has appointed Chithra Nair as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Chithra Nair brings over 22 years of Research & Development experience in the food industry. Her career spans over 15 years with leading F& B companies in India such as Unilever, ITC Foods, Synthite Industries, and MTR Foods.

“As a Senior Partner at Thinking Forks over the last 7 years, Chithra has driven new product launches, design-to-value programs, and sustainability initiatives for clients from Fortune 500 to disruptive startups across global markets,” the company stated. She has a Masters in Food Technology from the prestigious Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysore.

Thinking Forks’ founder, Rinka Banerjee, says, “In her role as COO, I look forward to leveraging Chithra’s passion and commitment to drive business process excellence and strategic growth initiatives to realise our collective vision of being a world-class Foodtech consultancy for the global F& Bindustry.”

