Food major Cargill opens its first Innovation Centre in India

Food major Cargill has opened its first Innovation Centre in India that will offer solutions to food and beverage companies and accelerate their product innovation pipeline by co-developing nutritious products.

The modern Cargill Innovation Centre in Gurugram is spread over about 17,000 sq ft and houses a sensory lab and demonstration kitchen. It is also equipped with capabilities such as an Ultra High Temperature Processing (UHT) pilot plant and a chocolate processing line. It will serve companies in dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience food segments as well as offer other specialised culinary applications.

Simon George, President, Cargill India, told BusinessLine, that the Innovation Centre was part of the company’s larger investment commitment of $240 million in India, which was announced in 2017.

Strategic growth

“The Innovation Centre will serve as a strategic growth pillar for us in India. If we want to grow faster than the market growth rates, then we need to be able to offer value to our customers in India. So, the Innovation Centre will focus on bringing the breadth and width of Cargill’s global food science knowledge to Indian food products. This will also help accelerate our partners’ product innovation pipeline by co-developing healthy and nutritious food options,” he said.

The company said it will leverage on its expertise in edible oils, starches, sweeteners, texturisers, cocoa and chocolate, besides customised blended ingredients to offer complete product innovation solutions.

“With growing health and wellness awareness among consumers, we will also help companies to re-formulate their products that are lower in fat, salt and sugar, while maintaining taste and texture. This assumes significance given the evolving regulatory framework in the country.” he added.

George said the company will work closely with R&D teams of large packaged food companies as well as offer these capabilities to smaller and medium companies in India. “Our key focus will also be to help food and beverage companies to be able to create products that are based on global industry trends but our tailor-made for Indian consumer needs,” he added.

The Innovation Centre will have 27 food scientists and will also focus on research collaborations with academia, agri-businesses and food companies.

“This is our fourth innovation centre in Asia after Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Besides India, it will also cater to Asia-Pacific, West Asiaand Africa markets,” he added.

Globally, the company has a network of ten other Innovation Centres in Asia-Pacific, West Asia and Africa regions.