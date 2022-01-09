Food Processing Ministry sets up grievance cell to ensure uninterrupted supplies of food-related essentials

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
As State governments across India have begun imposing various restrictions to curb the surge in Covid cases, the Union Food Processing Ministry said it has set up a dedicated grievance cell to maintain uninterrupted supplies of food-related essentials.
In a statement the Ministry said, “Subsequent to the recent surge in Covid cases across the country, steps are being taken by State governments/UT administration to control the spread of the Covid virus. Ministry of Food Processing Industries has a dedicated grievance cell for the food and food-related industry to ensure hassle-free operations and uninterrupted supply of essentials for citizens.”
“The Ministry would like to assure its commitment towards all food processing and related industries and would provide the necessary support to ensure successful continuity of business of agri-food industry in India,” it added.
The Ministry had set up a similar grievance cell during the first wave when the national lockdown was imposed in the country. It had also stepped in to address production and logistics related grievances of the food processing industry during the second pandemic wave last year, as different state governments had imposed different kinds of restrictions depending on local conditions.
The Ministry said that industry players can send in their concerns and queries on covidgrievance-mofpi@gov.in.
