Companies

Foods & Inns receives approval under PLI scheme for food processing industries

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2021

The company has to invest and grow its sales by a minimum of 10 per cent CAGR to receive the incentives on a yearly basis from FY’21-22 to FY’26-27

Foods & Inns Limited has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries. The company has to invest and grow its sales by a minimum of 10 per cent CAGR (Maximum cap for incentives at 15 per cent CAGR of sales) to receive the incentives on a yearly basis from FY’21-22 to FY’26-27 with the base year sale being FY’19-20, according to a stock exchange filing.

Also read: Food Processing Ministry gives nod to 60 applications under PLI Scheme

Bhupendra Dalal, Chairman, Foods & Inns Ltd said, “We are positive that we will contribute immensely towards building a strong ecosystem for strengthening the agro-processing space in India and in establishing our own brands abroad. We are extremely thrilled to get selected under the PLI scheme for Food Processing Industries.”

Foods & Inns has planned capex towards installing Tetra Recart facility, doubling its fully utilised spray drying facilities, building a new spice factory on the existing land in Nashik to cater to international markets, increasing cold storage facilities along with increasing its agro-processing capabilities. “The incentives combined with the initiatives being undertaken is expected to be a gamechanger for Foods & Inns and we intend to become a global agro product processing champion,” Dalal said.

Published on December 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like