Foods & Inns receives approval under PLI scheme for food processing industries

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Foods & Inns Limited has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries. The company has to invest and grow its sales by a minimum of 10 per cent CAGR (Maximum cap for incentives at 15 per cent CAGR of sales) to receive the incentives on a yearly basis from FY’21-22 to FY’26-27 with the base year sale being FY’19-20, according to a stock exchange filing.
Also read: Food Processing Ministry gives nod to 60 applications under PLI Scheme
Bhupendra Dalal, Chairman, Foods & Inns Ltd said, “We are positive that we will contribute immensely towards building a strong ecosystem for strengthening the agro-processing space in India and in establishing our own brands abroad. We are extremely thrilled to get selected under the PLI scheme for Food Processing Industries.”
Foods & Inns has planned capex towards installing Tetra Recart facility, doubling its fully utilised spray drying facilities, building a new spice factory on the existing land in Nashik to cater to international markets, increasing cold storage facilities along with increasing its agro-processing capabilities. “The incentives combined with the initiatives being undertaken is expected to be a gamechanger for Foods & Inns and we intend to become a global agro product processing champion,” Dalal said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...