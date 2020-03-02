Footwear-maker Neeman’s raises $1 million in pre-series A funding

Footwear-maker Neeman’s has raised $1 million in Pre Series A funding, led by Anicut Angel Fund.

Neeman’s is a footwear brand that makes shoes using Merino wool. With this investment, Anicut Angel Fund has made its maiden investment, along with AngelList and a clutch of serial entrepreneurs who participated in the current round. The current round of funding will be used to expand business operations, introduce new designs and segments, product development and to bolster marketing.

Founded in 2017 by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, Neeman’s claims to make shoes for all-day wear, which rely on recyclable and chemical-free materials to reduce the carbon footprint. Lead investor Tushar Singh and Rohit Anand said: "Going forward, we believe this investment will support their journey, as they scale up in a growing footwear market in India, while targeting aware, responsible, comfort seeking and fashion-conscious customers.”