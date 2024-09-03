The quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry is witnessing sluggishness on the back of consumption slowdown and challenging macroeconomic environment. According to a report by BNP Paribas India, aggregate sales growth of listed QSR companies has been in the 7-9 per cent range in recent quarters, compared to the 14 per cent CAGR witnessed during FY19-24. Dine-in channel growth remains muted due to the emergence of food delivery platforms.

The report also noted that QSR chains rapidly expanded their store count after a strong recovery post-pandemic. However, revenue growth has lagged the store growth trends, the report noted.

“Over the last two years, the QSR industry’s revenue growth has been driven largely by store additions while average revenue per store has dipped. This has resulted in pressure on adjusted EBITDA margins. We believe this is because of fragmentation of the market due to the rise of aggregators and inability to raise prices due to heightened competitive intensity. Even as aggregators have looked to improve their profitability, margin pressure on QSR chains has continued,” the report stated.

The report also noted that the dine-in channel continues to remain under pressure. It noted this trend is visible since 2017, when aggregators started to establish their food delivery business. “This further accelerated post Covid, especially for the pizza category. Even now, this channel remains muted, and most QSR brands are taking various initiatives, such as dine-in-only offers, improving the dine-in experience to revive the channel and remain hopeful of a recovery,” the report added.

In Q1FY25, dine-in contributions continue to decline both year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter for most listed QSR firms, the report added.