For the first time, total EV sales surpass 40,000-mark in a month

Electric vehicle sales in India continue their northward journey as total registered EV sales stood at about 42,067 units for November 2021 compared with 12,858 units in November 2020 and 38,715 units in October 2021.

This is the first time that total EV volumes have crossed the 40,000-mark in a month.

For April-November 2021 period, total registered EV sales stood at 1.98 lakh-plus units.

Shift towards EVs

The EV sales boom continues even after the festival season, indicating that the shift towards electric vehicles is gathering pace. The biggest shift is happening in the two-wheeler segment as electric two-wheelers drive volume growth in November.

Registered electric two-wheeler sales have grown more than five times at 22,450 units in November 2021 compared with the volumes of about 4,000 units in November 2020. On a month-on-month basis, electric two wheelers grew 17 per cent, according to the details provided by CEEW (Council on Energy, Environment and Water).

Leading electric two-wheeler players such as Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ather and Pure EV indicatedstrong sales momentum for their electric scooters, thereby driving capacity and network expansion to cash in on the surge in demand, which has been spurred by growing awareness and high fuel prices.

Electric two-wheeler market leader Hero Electric said it clocked 24,000 retail sales of its electric scooters during October 1– November 15, 2021 period compared to 11,339-units in the same period last year. Ather has been witnessing 20 per cent growth month-on-month since November 2020.

Confident of robust sales

“With more awareness and inclination of the customers for green mobility, we are confident of achieving robust sales numbers in the coming months,” said Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, which reported its highest-ever monthly electric two-wheeler sales at about 3,290 units in November.

While sales of electric two-wheelers continue to surge, the robust order book of new players like Boom Motors, which has secured significant bookings for its electric bike, signals that the E2W segment may shift to an exponential growth curve.

Electric three-wheelers

Sales of registered E3Ws (both passenger and cargo-type) in November stood at 18,011 units, up by just 7 units over October 2021 registrations. Passenger E3W sales almost remained the same, while the cargo E3W sales fell by 2 per cent from the previous month’s sales, according to JMK Research.

The total sales of electric cars in November stood at 1,539 units, a m-o-m increase of 18 per cent and a y-o-y increase of 176 per cent in registrations. Tata Motors and MG Motors continue to drive e-car sales, accounting for 98 per cent of registrations in November, with Tata Motors’ share increasing to 89 per cent from previous month’s 80 per cent share, it said.