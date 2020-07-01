Force Motors commissions ambulances to fight Covid-19

Pune-based Force Motors has said that it has developed the in-house capability to manufacture and supply a full range of ambulances that are ready to use from day one and comply with all the provisions of the recently introduced National Ambulance Code.

The company has supplied over 1,000 ambulances to the Andhra Pradesh government. The mobile medical units are equipped with Covid-screening facilities.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, in a press statement said: “The ongoing pandemic has suddenly highlighted the inadequacies in our healthcare system. It is very heartening to see that local administrations and State governments are responding quickly by upgrading their public health delivery systems.”

The advanced life support ambulances have inbuilt provision to mount life-saving equipment, such as a defibrillator, transport ventilator, BP apparatus, scoop stretcher and spine board, required to treat critically ill patients while on the move.