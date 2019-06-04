Ford India introduces new EcoSport, slashes prices

Ford India on Tuesday announced the 2019 edition of its popular compact SUV EcoSport with prices slashed by up to ₹ 57,400 while offering new updates and features.

The new EcoSport line-up will be available at a price range of ₹ 7.69 lakh to ₹ 11.33 lakh in both petrol and diesel engine options, with an additional ‘Thunder Edition’ priced at ₹ 10.18 lakh for petrol and ₹ 10.68 lakh for diesel engine option, the company said in a statement.

The petrol variants will be available with 1.5-litre and 1-litre EcoBoost engine options while for diesel it will be a 1.5-litre engine. The 2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India’s continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.

Ford India president and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, “Backed by a strong product development team and ongoing localisation efforts, we are not just keeping up with the evolving consumer needs but also surprising them with enhanced value on offer across 2019 model line-up of Ford EcoSport.”

Depending on the trim level, the new line-up of EcoSport will be cheaper than last year’s in the range of ₹ 8,300 to ₹ 57,400. The outgoing line-up of EcoSport was available between ₹ 7.83 lakh and ₹ 11.90 lakh.

Ford India said the 2019 edition of the model will have new sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, dark theme throughout the exteriors, including black-painted front grille and rear-view mirrors; dual-tone bonnet and decals on doors.

Ford India’s announcements come close on the heels of Hyundai Motor India launching its compact SUV Venue which has been priced in a range of ₹ 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), where it competes with the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors’ Nexon, Honda W-RV and Mahindra XUV300 that are priced between ₹ 6.48-11.99 lakh.