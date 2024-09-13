In a strategic move, US carmaker Ford has announced its intention to resume manufacturing at its Chennai plant, two years after halting production in India, following a three-decade-long presence in the country.

The company has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Tamil Nadu Government, confirming its plan to utilise the facility for export-oriented manufacturing. This announcement follows a meeting between the Ford leadership and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during his recent visit to the United States.

“We intend to leverage the manufacturing expertise available in Tamil Nadu to serve new global markets,” said Kay Hart, President of Ford International Markets Group, in a statement.

The Chennai plant will play a pivotal role in Ford’s Ford+ growth plan, focusing on producing for global export markets. Cost competitiveness, facilitated by the Chennai operations, appears to be a key factor behind this renewed strategy.

When asked about the rationale for this new plan, months after shutting down local manufacturing, a company spokesperson told BusinessLine that Ford’s decision to restart manufacturing for exports in Chennai is aligned with its Ford+ global strategy, aimed at enhancing the company’s competitive edge.

Further details regarding the type of production — whether vehicles or engines — along with plans for staff hiring, vendor development, and targeted export markets will be disclosed in due course.

In September 2021, Ford announced its exit from vehicle manufacturing and sales in India, closing two factories — Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai and Sanand in Gujarat. While Ford successfully sold its Gujarat vehicle plant to Tata Motors, it was unable to find a buyer for its Chennai facility. In September 2023, the company reached a final settlement with the Chennai Ford Employees’ Union (CFEU), representing 2,592 permanent employees, concluding severance package negotiations.

Despite ceasing vehicle production, Ford continues its IT operations through Ford Business Solutions, employing around 12,000 people in Tamil Nadu, with plans to add 2,500 to 3,000 jobs over the next three years.

With its engine manufacturing in Sanand, India remains Ford’s second-largest salaried workforce globally. The company continues to support its one million Indian customers with services including aftermarket parts, warranties, and customer support, it said.

