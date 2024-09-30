Authorities have initiated a forensic investigation into the cause of the fire breakout at the Tata Electronics factory which manufactures components for Apple iPhones.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a chemical godown of the electronics components factory at Hosur in Krishnagiri district. No casualties were reported.

This latest incident is expected to affect Apple’s suppliers in India, as the company has been investing heavily in diversifying its supply chain away from China and was considering India as a key alternative.

“There has been an unfortunate fire incident at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees were safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders,” said the company in its official statement on Saturday.

