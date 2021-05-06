Former Ashok Leyland executive dead

Shekhar Arora (69), former Executive Director, HR at Ashok Leyland, passed away on May 5, following a heart attack. Cremation was conducted the same day.

Shekhar joined Ashok Leyland in 1980 and was with the company for close to four decades.

Shehkar was very actively involved in Industry - Institutional interactions and in grooming young HR professionals at numerous B Schools.

He worked very closely with the Indian Society for Training and Development and was also National President of this body.