Carbon markets expert and former MD and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Ltd, (CESL) Mahua Acharya, has joined C-Quest Capital as chief of staff.

Washington DC-headquartered C-Quest invests in projects that either save greenhouse gas emissions or help neutralize them and thereby earn carbon credits. These carbon credits are then sold in the markets to entities that want to offset their own emissions.

“A lot of these credits are pre-sold,” Mahua told businessline on Thursday.

Mahua, who has a Master’s degree from Yale University, is re-joining CQC after having managed the India business as its CEO in the early days of the company where she led the deployment of the first-of-its-kind, large-scale, energy efficiency program for Indian households using carbon finance, says a press release from C-Quest.

She had been with the 10-year-old company for the first six years, before joining CESL. At CESL, she oversaw the first three e-bus tenders that resulted in award of contracts for over 10,000 electric buses.

“Mahua’s deep expertise in energy transition and carbon markets, combined with her remarkable track record of success, will be invaluable as we expand our efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development, said Ken Newcombe, CEO of C-Quest Capital, in the press release.