Former Ola design head Asis Panda appointed as the Director of Design at Nova Benefits

BL, Bengaluru Bureau,

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform focused on corporate health insurance, has announced the appointment of Asis Panda as its Director of Design.

“I strongly believe that in the next five years, Nova is going to become the most obvious choice for companies to bring in value through health and wellness for their employees. This is primarily because of the unique offerings, intuitiveness and how easy the Nova platform is to use”, said Asis Panda, Director of Design, Nova Benefits.

In his new role at Nova Benefits, Asis will lead the product design and creative teams, playing a vital role in enabling excellent customer experience.

Prior to joining Nova Benefits, he was the Head of Design at Ola, where he managed three key verticals, which included Ola delivery, Ola vehicle commerce and Ola financial services. Before Ola, Asis was the Head of Design at Haptik – a SaaS company based out of Mumbai.

‘Happier and healthier workplaces’

Welcoming the new Director of Design, Saransh Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Nova Benefits, said, “We’re quite excited about transforming the employee wellness space with Asis to build happier and healthier workplaces. His experience will enable us to redesign user journeys and create more delightful experiences in the employee wellness industry!”

Nova Benefits finds affordable deals for companies of all sizes, and makes sure employees can access them easily on a single platform.

Some of the companies that have insured with Nova include, Dream 11, PharmEasy, among others. Nova has raised $11 million in Series A from investors that include SIG, Bessemer, Multiply Ventures, Better Capital and Titan Capital.