Forming and registering a union under the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) banner remains the bone of contention between the management of Samsung Chennai and 1,100 striking workers of the company for almost a month now.

Other than the formation of a union, the striking workers are demanding wage revision. The strike is about a kilo kilometres from the factory, which manufactures consumer durables like washing machine and air conditioners

“For 16 years, the workers have been without a registered union, but the management’s attitude, prudishness, abusive practices and workload have prompted the workers to form a union,” a strike notice by Samsung India Workers Union - CITU, said.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday said that the management’s view was that the issue was in the court, and that it would take action post the judgement. He urged the striking workmen to return to work, he added.

Series of meetings

In the last two days, three ministers, including Rajaa, held a series of meetings with the striking workers, Samsung officials and those employees who are working inside the factory. However, the striking workers stuck to their stands.

Samsung India on Monday said it had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the workmen committee of its Chennai factory. Both parties agreed to collaborate to make the Chennai factory a great place to work. However, sources among the striking workmen said the agreement was signed with those working inside the company and not with those involved in the strike, which has been ongoing for almost a month.

As immediate measure and recognising the current financial situation, the company will provide an interim special incentive by the name Productivity Stabilisation Incentive equivalent to ₹5,000 per months from October 2024 to march 2025, the agreement said.

“We will engage with workmen directly to address the difficulties faced by them. We will also work with them for the development of the community in Chennai as a responsible company,” said a statement from the company.

“We are cognizant of the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the illegal strike and are thankful to the authorities for their constant support. We reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country,” the statement said.

A worker on strike said, “Both the management and government are discussing all issues, but not on the union.The agreement was signed with those employees who toe the line of the management,” he added.

