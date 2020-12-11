Fortune Group sets up uPVC windows, doors making unit

Fortune Group has entered into uPVC windows and doors manufacturing with a factory near Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad-based Fortune Group, which manufactures paints under Techno Paints brand, plans to market these products under Fenetre Brand. The ₹5-crore new unit at Patancheru industrial area, Phase-2, has a capacity to produce 25 lakh sq ft per annum and generated 70 jobs.

Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder, Fortune Group, in a statement said, “We would like to establish manufacturing units in 4-5 locations in different States within 5 years including Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to cater to clients across India. Fenetre has completed over 100 pilot projects.”

“The Brand has presence is in Hyderabad, Chennai, Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kanpur and Bengaluru. We plan to go pan India within 3-5 years,” he said.