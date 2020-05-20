Fortune Hotels announces safe stays program for guests post lockdown

, Fortune Hotels chain has launched a comprehensive safety and hygiene program for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out.

This program is set on 10 pillars of safety and hygiene that will be diligently implemented across its hotels as they re-open/ commence operations. Further, the chain mentioned that it has tied up with TQS Global Management System, a Food Safety and Research Firm, to embark on a journey to acquiring CORE 19 (COVID Secure) Safe Practices Protocol blended with Deming Cycle certified under ISO Standards, for its properties pan India.

Fortune hotels chain stated that all hotels will undergo a phase-wise implementation, training, and certification exercise over the next few months.

The hotel company noted that TQS Global has been associated with Fortune Hotels for over seven years now and has effectively trained over 350 associates for OFQUAL British certification and implemented food safety and hygiene protocols across the chain in various capacities.

Speaking on the initiative, Samir MC, Managing Director, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd. said, “The world is undergoing a vast change in the way we travel, stay and socialize. We realize that the Covid-19 outbreak will change the nature of holidaying and doing business altogether. This hygiene program and certification are thus important steps forward towards re-defining our spaces and experiences thereby creating a very safe, hygienic, and stress-free environment for our guests.”

The ‘Safe Stays at Fortune Hotels’ program, comprises an all-encompassing protocol and best practice adherence around 10 key pillars namely- Deep Cleaned & Sanitized Rooms, Safe Public Spaces, Social Distancing for Hospitality, F&B Hygiene and Safe Handling Procedures, Safe Meetings, Hygiene Check Stations, Trained and Sensitized Staff Members, Hygiene Code of Conduct, Emergency Response Protocol and No Contact Payments & Bill Settlements.

The hotel chain said that it will also go beyond soft actionable and basic norms like wearing masks and social distancing and help in the creation of robust safety and hygiene processes and practices across all its hotels.