Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inaugurated FoundersLab, a start-up company dedicated to unleashing the creative potential and fostering innovation among students with the aim of nurturing them into aspiring entrepreneurs in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

FoundersLab will operate across various States in the country, collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and engineering colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said there was an ‘abundance’ of opportunities in the start-up sector and the Telangana government was making ‘many efforts’ in creating platforms such as T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH, and Agri Hub to support and encourage the youth of the State.

Congratulating FoundersLab, KTR commended the organisation’s mission to train and empower students to become successful entrepreneurs. Sakuntala Kasaragadda, CEO and Founder of FoundersLab said with the collaborative efforts of educational institutions and the government, FoundersLab would extend comprehensive support and necessary services to help students become the ‘best’ entrepreneurs, according to a release.