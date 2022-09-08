Four senior executives exit Jet Airways

Four Jet Airways staff members, including three director-level executives and the Vice President of Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement, have resigned from their positions.

According to sources, Vishesh Khanna, VP of Sales and Distribution, has quit. Along with him, Capt Neeraj Chandan, Director of Flight Safety; Capt Vishesh Oberoi, Director of Flight Operations; and Capt Sorab Variava, Director,Training, resigned within the last month-and-a-half.

Sources have said that Khanna has been offered a position at IndiGo, whereas two of the three directors have joined Korean Air.

The three directors were part of Capt PP Singh’s team, who is the Head of Flight Operations and Accountable Manager. As per the norm, Jet Airways had nominated the three directors as “postholders” while seeking clearances, including the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). As per the guidelines, the airline, which received the AOC in May this year, has to inform the DGCA about the change in position.

In response to BusinessLine’s query on the same, the spokesperson for Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said, “Exits and entries occur in any organisation. The senior management team for Jet Airways is now fully in place, and we remain committed to the earliest recommencement of operations of Jet Airways.”

Jet Airways, which temporarily shut shop in April 2019, is likely to restart its operations next month. Last month, the airline posted a standalone net loss of ₹390 crore for the three months ended June (Q1FY23), as compared to ₹129 crore in the year-ago period.

Jet Airways has launched a separate portal for potential candidates to apply. It has been hiring pilots and crew for A320 and B737 aircraft. Training for the first batch of cabin crew was held in its Gurugram centre last month.

A source told BusinessLine that three HODs have joined Jet in the last two weeks, including the Head of Inflight Product, Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, and Head of Procurement. “Overall, 30+ people have joined in the last month. All from other airlines,” said the person requesting anonymity.