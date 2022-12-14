Indian Oil Corp Ltd, in association with businessline, is organising the fourth BL Campus Connect lecture series at IIM-Amritsar on December 17.

In all, seven lectures will be organised across different educational institutes in North India. The event is an initiative that is is exclusively designed to provide college students with a campus interface to the corporate world.

The topic for the fourth lecture will be ‘Leadership in Changing India’, with Akshay Sangwan, Executive Director, Sonalika Industries, being the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Ankush Baliyan, Divisional Head, IOCL Amritsar; and Sanjay Tripathi, CRO, IIM-Amritsar.

About 250 students are expected to attend the lecture, which will be held between 11 am and 1 pm.