Fourth Partner Energy raises $15 million in third round from Zurich-based investor

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Fourth Partner Energy has raised $15 million (₹110 crore) in debt funding from responsAbility, a private debt fund based out of Zurich.
This marks the third round of funding anchored by responsAbility into Fourth Partner Energy through its dedicated climate finance funds.
responsAbility has earlier deployed two rounds of financing to Fourth Partner Energy in 2016 and 2017.
Pradhyum Reddy, who led this transaction from Fourth Partner Energy, explained, “in our tenth year of operations, we are looking to add capacity of close to 350 MW across both distributed solar and open access portfolios. We are building solar parks in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Market sentiment for solar solutions is robust and at Fourth Partner Energy, we believe our value proposition of cost-savings on electricity and low-carbon emissions has been amplified during this global pandemic. This third line of credit from responsAbility reflects their confidence in our industry expertise. It is also a positive indicator of the faith the investment and lender communities have on the country’s solar growth potential. We will be using these funds towards constructing new assets for our marquee customers.“
Founded in 2010, Fourth Partner Energy has grown to become one of India’s largest companies in the distributed solar sector. Today, the company manages over 400 MW of assets for over 150 clients in India.
responsAbility’s ‘Access to Clean Power Fund’ is a private debt fund that seeks to address the lack of access to clean power globally, with a strong focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, South and Southeast Asia. The Fund targets companies that provide solutions to households without access to electricity and to businesses looking for cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy. Beyond the financing of the dynamic off-grid energy sector, the Fund will also actively address the solar potential for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.
Sameer Tirkar, Principal Climate Finance for responsAbility, added, “we believe strong partnerships can lower the barriers to green financing. We are bullish on the potential of India’s solar sector, especially adoption by Commercial & Industrial (C&I) offtakers who will be looking to minimise operational costs, now more than ever before. Fourth Partner has carved a leadership position and a commendable client base, we are excited to enable their current phase of expansion.”
Fourth Partner Energy commenced International operations in FY20, with South and South East Asia being focus markets. It has also forayed into solar-powered EV charging infrastructure through its 50:50 JV with leading commercial EV fleet operator, Lithium Urban Technologies.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...