India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn.

"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people."

We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) @HonHai_Foxconn at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration. We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people.#InvestinKarnatakahttps://t.co/SEjATfkvKD — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 8, 2023

The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

