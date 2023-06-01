Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn plans to start manufacturing iPhone units by April 2024 at its proposed Devanahalli plant in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government would hand over the required land to the company by July 1, said MB Patil, the State’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

The company has already paid 30 per cent of the cost of the land (₹90 crore) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

It aims to complete the project in three phases and has set a target of manufacturing 20 million units annually, said the government.

“The identified 300 acres of land at ITIR of Devanahalli would be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the government would ensure providing 5 mld of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities. The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable,” Patil said.

Foxconn representatives George Chu Paul Liu, Tonn Liu, Simon Song and Bharath Dandi met with Patil and the new IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge, on Thursday in Bengaluru. It is said that the ₹13,600-crore project is expected to create 50,000 job opportunities.

