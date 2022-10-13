Foxhog Ventures, the Indian arm of US-based Foxhog Ventures Corp, has announced an investment of €8,00,000 in Swiss wealth management firm Van Sterling via seed funding.

Van Sterling is an international service provider for expert assistance and wealth management advice and also aids in setting up investment structures for clients throughout the world.

“Foxhog is always in the process of investing in innovative companies across the world. Our investment in Van Sterling will also open the doors for more investment in Europe”, said Tarun Poddar, India Head and Managing Director, Foxhog.

“We are delighted to welcome Van Sterling to our team. Foxhog’s mission is to be completely focused on expanding its market share, and with this investment, we have transitioned into the world of financial transaction tokenisation”, Poddar added.

Financial tokenisation is a secured way of transaction where a token or an unique ID gets generated to every vendor from the basket. It also enhances the payment security and the vendor doesn’t store one’s payment information for future use.