Frederique Constant launches three new watches

Swiss watch manufacturer Frederique Constant announced the launch of three new watches under ‘Ladies Classics Quartz’ collection. The new watches, released within the entry price ‘Classics’ collection, which ranges from CHF 695 to 895 a piece.

The ‘Ladies Classics Quartz’ collection, combines traditional style with functionality and beauty, comes with a simple and uncluttered dial.

The new case has been adapted to a 36 mm, feminine size, adding new aesthetics and an edge to the Ladies quartz timepieces. The watch is powered by the FC-220 quartz calibre and is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Each model is distinguished by a silver colour dial with guilloché decoration, black printed Roman numeral indexes, hand-polished black hands and a date window at 6 o’clock, the Swiss watch maker said in a press release.

The watches are available in full stainless-steel or with a blue croco-calf leather bracelet. The wearer could also choose the rose gold-plated case combined with an elegant black croco-calf leather strap.

The Ladies Classics Quartz was launched in New Delhi on Saturday. Mohena Kumari Singh (Princess of Rewa) was announced as the ‘Brand Friend’ for Ladies Classics Quartz collection.