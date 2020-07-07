Free stories from Audible Suno now available on Amazon Echo, Alexa

Audible, an online audiobook store, has announced that many of its titles from Audible Suno and Audible.in will now be available on Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices with simple voice commands.

Alexa users in India will now have access to hundreds of hours of audio entertainment in Hindi and English. The content is free, with no payment details, advertisements, or sign-up process, said the companies in their joint release.

These titles can be accessed on all Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices.

Audible Suno on Alexa

Users can say “Alexa, open Audible Suno” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo”, to open the Audible Suno library, consisting of popular titles such as Thriller Factory, Yoddha, Be Stupid with Vir Das, and Azaad Awaaz, among others.

Once the skill is opened, listeners can choose from top genres such as romance, comedy, thriller or horror to browse the catalog and select the story they want to listen to.

Users can also directly listen to stories by top narrators such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, Anurag Kashyap, Neena Gupta, and several others, by saying, “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play a story by Anurag Kashyap”, to listen to Thriller Factory. A title can also be directly accessed by its name – for instance, “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play Thriller Factory” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuro karo aur Permanent Roommates Sunao”.

Most popular request

Asking for stories is one of the most popular requests made to Alexa. Now, in addition to reciting her original stories, Alexa will give users the option to hear stories from Audible for free.

Users can say, “Alexa, tell me a story” or “Alexa, kahani sunao” to listen to stories from a selection of carefully curated and handpicked Audible titles.

These include classic tales by Ruskin Bond, Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore, the evergreen Karadi Tales, and popular storyteller Neelesh Misra’s Qisse Lockdown Ke and Yoddha, among numerous others.

Speaking on the new feature and Alexa collaboration, Shailesh Sawlani, Country Head, Audible India, said in an official statement: “At Audible, our constant effort is to provide easy access to world-class stories across popular genres. With this launch, we not only plan to elevate the experience for our Audible customers, but also intend to introduce our most-loved stories to Alexa users through a handpicked selection of popular audio content. We believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to provide this experience to an even larger audience.”

Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India, added: “With Alexa, an Echo smart speaker at home engages all family members with things that matter to them. Alexa’s role as a storyteller is highly appreciated by our customers. Last year, customers requested a story in English or Hindi at least every minute. With the availability of Audible Suno’s selection of world-class stories on Alexa, our customers can now easily discover some powerful narratives.”