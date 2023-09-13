Georges MONIN SAS, the 110-year-old French gourmet flavourings company, has announced an investment of ₹300 crore near Hyderabad to set up its first manufacturing factory here.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao formally inaugurated construction works at the company’s 40-acre plot in Gunthapally village, in Sangareddy District on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the first phase, the company would build a two-lakh sq ft facility to house its India headquarters, an R&D centre and production unit.

The facility will primarily cater to its customers in India and in other South Asian markets.

Top-priority market

Olivier Monin, President and Chairman of Georges Monin SAS, “said India has emerged as a top-priority market for the company in the last few years. This has propelled us to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in India,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This facility will help us in our expansion plans and to achieve our goal of providing premium beverage solutions to our partners worldwide,” he said.

Rama Rao said the facility would create 150 direct jobs and over 200 indirect jobs for the local youth in the State.

MONIN currently has seven production facilities worldwide - two in France, two in the US, one in Russia, one in Malaysia and one in China.

