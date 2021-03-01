French flavour to Heritage Novandie Foods’ yogurt

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
With an eye on the fast-growing value-added dairy segment, Heritage Novandie Foods Pvt Ltd is hoping to woo Indian consumers with its fruit-based yogurt offerings launched under the brand Mamie Yova. The company aims to have a strong presence across 8-10 key cities in the next two years.
The joint venture between Heritage Food Ltd and Novandie Foods, a subsidiary of Andros, France, was formed in 2017 and the company’s first line of products was launched earlier this month. Under the brand Mamie Yova, the company has launched a range of stirred and drinkable yogurt products based on French recipes.
Vivek Mani, CEO, Heritage Novandie Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “Traditionally, fermented dairy products in the form of curd have been a staple part of the Indian diet. But over the past 5-6 years, awareness around yogurt as a product and its varied applications has grown in the country.”
He added that the drinkable yogurt range called Mamie Yova Yo Pop is a unique innovation that has been designed exclusively for the Indian market
“The frequency of snacking has picked up tremendously in the past 12 months. As consumers have begun seeking healthier options, yogurts are gradually finding traction among urban consumers for various consumption occasions such as breakfast or as a snack,” Mani said.
The company has set up a state-of-the art facility at Palighar, Maharashtra, to make these products. In the initial phase, the products are being launched in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Baroda. It will also take these products in the Southern region in markets such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru leveraging Heritage Foods’ distribution network.
“Currently, there are about 10,000 outlets across 8-10 key cities that sell yogurts. In the next two years, we expect to expand the brand’s presence across such outlets in the West, South and North region. We also hope to expand the yogurts category with our offerings,” he added.
The company is also hoping to leverage e-commerce platforms for quicker distribution expansion.
“With the proliferation of hyper-local delivery services for milk and groceries across key cities we believe our yogurts range can also be part of the same basket of products and are in talks for distribution through such subscription services too,” Mani said.
