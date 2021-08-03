French gourmet flavourings company Monin to invest ₹200 cr in Telangana

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
French gourmet flavourings company, Georges Monin SAS (MONIN) has announced plans to invest ₹200 crore for its first phase of setting up a manufacturing plant in Telangana.
The French company had signed an MoU with the Telangana government in 2018 and announced an initial investment of ₹100 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in India.
The French business has since opened its wholly owned subsidiary in Hyderabad as Monin India and has acquired 40 acres of land for its manufacturing site. It has also set up an R&D centre in Hyderabad to develop new flavours and product categories.
In spite of pandemic, the French company has doubled its investment for the plant and targeting completion by 2023.
“With the increased investment of ₹200 crore, India remains a top-priority market for Monin,” Olivier Monin, Chairman, Georges Monin SAS, said in a statement.
“We have come a long way since our first tryst with India 23 years ago - from supplying our portfolio through a single distributor, to setting up our subsidiary and R&D centre and now on a steady path towards an entire green-field facility – it has been nothing short of a resilient success story for our family-run business, and we have India to thank for it.”
Monin has announced its first studio in India, an experience centre, at The Dhan Mill, New Delhi. This is set to open by second half of August.
“Monin brings more than a century of traditional artisanal beverage know-how to cater to Indian hospitality professionals and consumers,” says Germain Araud, Managing Director, Monin India.
