Intercity EV bus service Fresh Bus has launched its first electric bus fleet for the Bengaluru-Tirupati route.

The newly-launched Fresh Bus is a 12-metre coach with a capacity of over 45 seats, and its services are currently available on the Bengaluru-Tirupati route at an inaugural fare of ₹399 per seat. It will also commence services for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route later this month, according to a press release shared by the company.

“We are initially launching 24 electric buses this month across Bengaluru-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Vijayawada. In the next phase, we will start services on the top 100 routes across India, covering routes from/to Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Pune, and more. By the end of 2026, we expect to scale to more than 1,000 electric buses, set up more than 100 charging stations pan-India,” said Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Founder, Fresh Bus.

With 0-100 per cent charging within 2 hours, the bus can travel up to 400 km at a maximum speed of 90 km per hour. Moreover, the smart buses offer features such as noise-free, fully air-conditioned cabins, comfortable seating, uniformed and friendly crew, 45° seat recline, IOT-enabled real-time air quality and temperature monitoring, amenity kits, personal charging docks, Wi-Fi, real-time tracking, and more.

Real-time assistant

The e-bus service also provides 24x7 real-time assistance to travellers through its app and customer support centre. Moreover, the fleet is equipped with enhanced safety features to ensure passenger safety, including regenerative braking, temperature sensors in batteries, CCTV surveillance, medical kits, onboard fire extinguishers, and a pink seat feature for female travellers.

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and new-age professional bus brands such as Fresh Bus will usher in a new era of travel that is cost-effective and green. This will also promote the ecosystem of electric vehicles and create new jobs for young tech professionals in our country. This is a testament to the fact that we can achieve sustainable development while promoting economic growth,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said in a statement on the launch.

In the recent past, the Bengaluru-based EV bus startup raised ₹26 crore in seed funding from ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited).