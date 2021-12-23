Fresh-to-Home announces gold coin scheme for customers

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Fresh-to-Home, the leading online retailer of fish and meat, has offered six gold coins on a daily basis to customers in Kerala as part of its sixth anniversary celebrations.
CEO of the establishment, Matthew Joseph, said one-gram gold coins will be awarded to six people selected from those who buy Fresh to Home products every day from December 23 to 31. A similar scheme was implemented for consumers across the country from December 3 to 19. But the gold coin scheme continues only in Kerala on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.
With the aim of bringing pure fish and meat to the doorstep of the consumer, Matthew Joseph and Shan Kadavil started Fresh to Home, the first company in the country to sell fish and meat online. Fresh to Home, which started as a small business six years ago has now grown to international prominence and has over 22 lakh registered customers.
Shan Kadavil said the company has a service network of 56 centres in major cities of Kerala and in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and outside the country in places like UAE.. The company plans to expand its marketing network to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. In a short span, companies such Facebook, Google and Microsoft have invested in a company that has made the fish trade in Kerala online, he added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...