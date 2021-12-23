Fresh-to-Home announces gold coin scheme for customers

Fresh-to-Home, the leading online retailer of fish and meat, has offered six gold coins on a daily basis to customers in Kerala as part of its sixth anniversary celebrations.

CEO of the establishment, Matthew Joseph, said one-gram gold coins will be awarded to six people selected from those who buy Fresh to Home products every day from December 23 to 31. A similar scheme was implemented for consumers across the country from December 3 to 19. But the gold coin scheme continues only in Kerala on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

22 lakh registered custormers

With the aim of bringing pure fish and meat to the doorstep of the consumer, Matthew Joseph and Shan Kadavil started Fresh to Home, the first company in the country to sell fish and meat online. Fresh to Home, which started as a small business six years ago has now grown to international prominence and has over 22 lakh registered customers.

Shan Kadavil said the company has a service network of 56 centres in major cities of Kerala and in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and outside the country in places like UAE.. The company plans to expand its marketing network to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. In a short span, companies such Facebook, Google and Microsoft have invested in a company that has made the fish trade in Kerala online, he added.