FreshToHome raises $20 m in Series B funding

FreshToHome.com, a Bengaluru-based online fresh fish and meat retailer, has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Iron Pillar with the participation of Joe Hirao, the founder of ZIGExn, Japan.

Tarun Khandelwal of Add Advisory Partners was the company’s advisor on the round. The Series B round comes on the heels of the start-up’s recent Series A round, where it had raised $11 million led by CE-Ventures.

Existing investors including CE-Ventures, Al Nassar Holdings and Massar International participated in the Series B round as well. The funding will be used to expand into more cities in India and the UAE, said FreshToHome. The start-up will also use the funds to diversify into various other food categories such as fruits and vegetables, cold pressed oils and organic cow and buffalo milk.