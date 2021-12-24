Freshworks and Zoho reach settlement to end litigation

Freshworks Inc on Thursday announced that it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against the company.

In a press release, the global SaaS platform said, “Following the filing of the lawsuit, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse’s computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads.” “These actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks and are contrary to Freshworks’ policies,” it added.

In March 2020, Zoho Corporation filed a lawsuit against Freshworks — promoted by former Zoho employees Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy — for ‘Trade Secret Misappropriation’ in the US District Court Northern District of California.

Zoho accused Freshworks of violating the Defense of Trade Secrets Act, the California Uniform Trade Secrets Act, the intentional interference with prospective economic relations, conversion and unjust enrichment.

In its latest release, Freshworks said it has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again. “Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end,” the release added.