Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc, on Tuesday, announced that Murali Swaminathan will be joining the company as its Chief Technology Officer.

He will also become a part of the executive management team, reporting directly toChief Executive Officer and President Dennis Woodside.

As CTO, Swaminathan will oversee Freshworks’ technology roadmap and strategy, leading the company’s global engineering and architecture teams, Freshworks said.

Shan Krishnasamy, a founding member ofFreshworks alongside Girish Mathrubootham and Vijay Shankar, previously held the position of CTO earlier. He quit in September 2022.

With over 30 years of experience, Swaminathan joins Freshworks from ServiceNow, where he served as Vice President of Engineering, overseeing the company’s IT Service Management and Strategic Portfolio Management portfolio of products.

Prior to ServiceNow, he was Vice President of Engineering at Recommind (now OpenText). Additionally, he held several key positions at CA Technologies (now part of Broadcom Inc.), contributing to the advancement of the company’s enterprise software solutions.

Swaminathan holds a master’s degree in Software Engineering Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in electronics and instrumentation from Annamalai University in India.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Murali to our team of highly talented engineers,” Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer and President of Freshworks, said in a statement. “Murali’s experience aligns exceptionally well with our commitment to deliver products that provide rapid impact and real returns on AI investment, and his leadership in employee experience is particularly valuable as we become the platform of choice for enabling mid-market and enterprise customers to compete at global scale.”

“It’s an incredible time to be joining this team as we grow to become a multi-billion dollar software company,” Swaminathan said. “Our talented global engineering and architecture teams are pivotal to meeting this goal and I look forward to working with them to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”