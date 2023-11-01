Freshworks Inc, the Chennai/US-based software company, reported a reduced net loss of $31 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as against $57 million for the corresponding period last year. Revenue was up by 19 per cent to $153 million ($128 million).

The company has raised the revenue outlook for the full year in the range between $593 million and $595.5 million as against $580 million to $592.5 million projected at the end of the March 2023 quarter.

“We delivered another solid quarter of execution as we outperformed our estimates across our key financial metrics and further improved our profitability,” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder of Freshworks. “Our market traction is fueled by continued product innovation that brings generative AI and rapid time to value to companies of all sizes.”

Business highlights

The number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue) was 19,551, an increase of 17 per cent year-over-year. The company defines ARR as the total of the revenue it would contractually expect to recognise over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions.

Some of the new customers signed during the quarter include Cenveo, Giant Eagle Inc, Kelly Benefits, Qualfon, Salvation Army Australia, and Tri Pointe Homes, says a release.

Key appointments

The company appointed Johanna Jackman as Chief People Officer. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Airtable. It also announced the appointment of Mika Yamamoto as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer. She was most recently the Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer of F5, and was previously the President of Marketo and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at SAP.