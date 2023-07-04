Frigate, a Tiruchirappall, Tamil Nadu-based B2B cloud manufacturing start-up, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by Arali Ventures with participation from Capital-A, Java Capital, and other strategic angel investors.

The start-up intends to use the funds to expand its digital manufacturing ecosystem to cater to its global customer base.

Founded in 2021 by Tamizhinian Vasanthan, Karthikeyan Prakash, Chandrasekar C, and Iniyavan Vasanthan, Frigate offers a suite of manufacturing services to medium- and large-scale companies globally. Its specialisation includes heavy and light engineering fabrication, sheet metal fabrication, forgings, and injection molding for robotics, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and the defence and aerospace industries.

In April 2022, Frigate raised its pre-seed round of $185,000 from strategic angel investors and founders.

