Companies

Froogal secures pre-series funding

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

Froogal, a customer loyalty marketing firm, has secured USD 1 million in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by US-based angel investors.

The latest funds will be allocated by the Hyderabad based start-up towards achieving greater geographical expansion, realising global partnerships and product enrichment. “With this round of funding, we aim to expand across new markets and target audiences. It will also help us strengthen our technological framework and diversify our product portfolio,” Jeevan Chowdary M, Founder and CEO of Froogal said in a release.

