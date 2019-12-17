FSS appoints Global Revenue Officer

Integrated payment solutions provider FSS on Monday announced the appointment of K Srinivasan as its Global Chief Revenue Officer.

The announcement comes as a part of the company’s redefined strategy to increase its global footprint, enhance and strengthen its customer engagement and experience in India and across the globe.

In a statement, FSS said Srinivasan comes with knowledge of growth strategy and sales with over 25 years of experience. Prior to this, he was with Intellect Design Arena as President, Global Sales for select business lines.