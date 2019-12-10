Fuel linkage rationalisation helps CIL save ₹3,770 cr annually

Fuel linkage rationalisation implemented by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has translated into an annual cost saving to the tune of ₹3,770 crore in coal transportation for around 58 thermal power plants.

Linkage rationalisation is transfer of coal supply linkage of a power plant from a far end source to the nearer source. A total of 63 million tonnes of coal movement is currently involved under the rationalisation policy, CIL said in a press statement.

“An estimated ₹3,770 crore is being saved annually by 58 thermal power plants in the country in coal transportation costs after the implementation of linkage rationalisation policy by Coal India since 2015,” the release said. The policy not only benefits in reduction of coal transportation cost for the power plant but the reduced transportation distance also leads to enhanced supplies.