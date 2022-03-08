Fuel price hike: Govt says will take decisions in best interest of citizens

As global crude oil price rally continues to surge north fearing prospects of more sanctions against Russia, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that international prices are rising due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and oil marketing companies (OMCs) will “factor” that in while raising domestic prices of petrol and diesel, but the government will take decision in the interest of the citizens.

“I assure you all that there will be no shortage of crude oil. We will make sure that our energy requirements are met, even though 85 per cent of our requirements are dependent on imports for crude oil and 50-55 per cent on gas. Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world and oil companies will factor that in. Oil companies will themselves determine prices. We will take decisions in the best interest of the citizens. But now, because of tension and the military action in Ukraine, it (prices) has gone up. Oil companies will take a decision in this regard,” Puri told reporters here.

Bracing for price hike

Indian consumers are already bracing for a price hike in petrol and diesel as they have not been revised for since November 4, 2021 largely due to the ongoing Assembly elections in five States including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Sources said that hike could be done on March 10 after the announcement of Assembly election results. At present, petrol is ₹95.41 per litre and diesel ₹86.67 a litre in Delhi.

The week began with Brent crude oil scaling $139.13 per barrel, before easing, which is the highest since 2008, but is short of the all-time high $147.50 a barrel recorded in July 2008. Back home, the crude oil (Indian Basket) FOB price stood at $126.36 per barrel at an exchange rate of ₹76.92 per US dollar on Monday (March 7), data compiled by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) showed.

Indian basket of crude oil is a derived basket of Sour grade (Oman and Dubai average) and Sweet grade (Brent Dated) processed in Indian refineries in the ratio of 75.62:24.38 during FY20. The OMCs are bearing a loss of around ₹12 per litre.

ICRA in a note on Monday said international crude oil price, in Indian basket terms, touched the $130 per barrel mark on March 7, 2022, fueled by intensifying geopolitical tensions between Russia (world’s third largest oil producer) and Ukraine, and the possibility of sanctions on Russia’s oil exports. The price of Indian crude oil basket has averaged $114.6 a barrel so far in March 2022 (March 1-7), a steep 22.9 per cent surge relative to $93.3 a barrel in February 2022.

The ratings agency expects the price of the Indian basket to remain volatile in the near term, until the geopolitical tensions ease or OPEC decides to materially raise the magnitude of production. Analysts are of the view that the current situation is very “volatile” and more crude oil prices spikes can be expected.

Another problem being faced by the OMCs is the record depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar. “The rupee depreciated to a record-low 76.94 per $ intra-day as on March 7 led by the steep rise in crude oil prices. The rupee has been among the worst performing EM currencies so far in CY2022, after the Russian Rouble and the Turkish Lira, led by the heavy dependence on imports for meeting its energy needs. Going forward, elevated crude oil and commodity prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and pessimistic sentiments in global markets, along with a stronger $, could further have a negative impact on the rupee.”

The risk of more sanctions against Russia is also being feared, which will further exacerbate the price rally and volatility in crude oil.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday (March 7) said, “Despite our expectations of higher oil prices in 2022, the situation is highly uncertain, with market conditions likely to remain volatile amid rising geopolitical risks and disrupted trade flows. At this juncture, all member countries appear to remain committed to the OPEC+ oil-production targets, despite the military conflict in Ukraine. The risk of even greater sanctions and more restrictions on Russian supply is likely to add even greater volatility to oil prices over the coming months.”