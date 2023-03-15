Industrial automation and energy-efficient solution provider Fuji Electric India inaugurated a 65,000 sqft factory in Chennai on Wednesday with an investment outlay of ₹150 crore.

The company, which is a part of Japan's Fuji Electric, is a leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets.

Fuji Electric India said the new factory is expected to produce 3,500 drives per month in a single shift, and the plan is to make 2 lakh printed circuit boards (PCBs) annually.

Yosuke Ishizaka, MD, Fuji Electric India, said, the investment in the new manufacturing plant in India will propel the vision of becoming a ₹1,500 crore turnover company by the end of 2024.

He added that the new plant will initially recruit over 250 employees.