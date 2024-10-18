Fujitsu Research of India Private Ltd (FRIPL) has become the company’s biggest Research Division outside Japan, said Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CTO, and CPO at Fujitsu Ltd. The company is also researching its latest Monaka processor in the FRIPL.

“We see India not as a low-cost center, but a high-value resource. We have PhDs and Master’s from top-notch institutes like IITs and IISc. Our goal is to lead in research across quantum software, processor development, software in artificial large language models (LLMs), Gen AI, networks, photonics, and wireless systems, as well as security software. The work we are doing is not just bleeding edge for India, but the world,” Mahajan said.

Fujitsu is developing Fujitsu-Monaka, a 2 nanometer Arm architecture-based CPU slated to be launched in FY27. It is supposed to provide an energy-efficient solution to meet the carbon neutrality goals for a green data centre supercomputing facility.

Alongside, the Monaka processor is set to provide an energy-efficiency solution to Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) program, which has launched an initiative to achieve energy savings of 40 per cent or more in data centres in Japan by 2030.

MONAKA processor

Fujitsu and Supermicro are partnering to develop and market high-performance, energy-efficient servers using Fujitsu’s MONAKA processor. This collaboration will focus on liquid-cooled systems for AI, HPC, and green data centres , using Supermicro’s expertise in liquid cooling and Fujitsu’s processor technology. The partnership also extends to AI solutions, integrating Supermicro’s GPU servers with Fujitsu’s AI platform for global deployment.

FRIPL was set up in April 2022, focusing on research and development into AI and machine learning technologies, and quantum software. To date, about 375 people are working in FRIPL across technologies like AI, quantum computing, Monaka, and in networking, across mobile systems and photonics.

“We don’t look at India as someplace we do backend work. The research we are doing is bleeding edge because we are developing products and leveraging talent here, especially in software,” he said, adding that from a go-to-market perspective, the company doesn’t sell in India. “It’s an important part of our delivery model and research.”

Fujitsu Consulting India, established in 2001, has over 9,000 employees across five centers – Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Noida.

“From a go-to-market perspective, our focus is the US, Japan, and the rest of Asia. Australia continues to be a focus, along with Singapore and Thailand. Europe is big, with the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Nordics. In networks, the US is big. We will continue to explore other markets like EMEA and LATAM,” Mahajan explained. Worldwide, data, telecom, manufacturing, retail, the government sector, and defense are big sectors for the company.

