Funskool acquires exclusive rights to manufacture, market Goliath’s popular game

Funskool India, a leading toy manufacturer, on Tuesday announced acquisition of rights from the international brand Goliath to manufacture and distribute their popular board game ‘Sequence’, in India.

“We have always been a frontrunner in developing a catalogue of varied toys and games through extensive focus on innovation and development. We believe this partnership will have a significant role in providing a unique synergy of strengths to build the brands further,” R Jeswant, CEO – Funskool India, said, in a press release.

Founded in 1980, Goliath is an international manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. It is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. The board game ‘Sequence’ was developed by Doug Reuter in 1981, which is a combination of a board and card games. Sequence can be played by 2 to 12 players and aims at building strategy, planning, sportsman spirit and team play along with providing quality entertainment.