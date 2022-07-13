Funskool acquires license to manufacture and distribute Chhota Bheem and friends in India

India’s leading domestic toy manufacturer, Funskool, today announced that it has acquired the license to manufacture and distribute the popular action figure, Chhota Bheem, and the other seven characters from the famed cartoon animation series. Funskool has obtained the license to launch the series of action figures from Green Gold Licensing and Merchandising India Private Limited.

In a press release, Funskool said Chhota Bheem, has always struck a chord with Indian children, and Funskool, through the manufacturing of the Chhota Bheem and friends action figures has once again proved that India is moving towards being “Atma Nirbhar” in the manufacturing of quality toys.

“We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products,” R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India Ltd., said in the release.