Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd, a leading toy manufacturer in India, and Asmodee, a leading French firm specialised in boardgames, have partnered to introduce – Dobble®, a visual perception card game, in the Indian market.

Under the deal, Funskool India, promoted by MRF group, will manufacture and distribute the game in India.

Published by Zygomatic, an Asmodee Group studio, Dobble® is a game of observation. The objective of the game is to be the fastest player to spot the only matching symbol between two cards, said a statement.

“Dobble® is launched at an affordable price which is important for a country as price-sensitive as India. We are certain this will pave the way for more such collaborations and give a major fillip to our make-in-India initiatives,” said R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool.

“India being a crucial market for Asmodee, we look forward to this collaboration and see Dobble® emerging as a sought-after game in India through this partnership as it is in many other parts of the world,” said Alexia Ebner, Head of International sales, Asmodee.