Funskool India wins award for performance in SGEPC

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 20, 2021 Published on January 20, 2021

Funskool India, the MRF group promoted toy manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that it has been conferred with Platinum Award for outstanding performance in export of Sports Goods & Toys by the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC).

In a press release, the toy maker said the recognition is for achieving the second highest export of sport goods and toys during the year 2019-20. Funskool also said it is also recognised as the largest exporter of toys from India in 2019-20 by SGEPC.

“Our own brands have made an impact in several overseas markets and we have emerged as a reliable manufacturing partner for several international toy companies,” R. Jeswant, CEO Funskool India was quoted in the release. EOM

