Funskool launches 40 products across categories

Toy manufacturer Funskool on Thursday announced the launch of 40 new products across categories, ranging from infant and pre-school toys, traditional games to puzzles and creatives, ahead of the upcoming summer holidays.

In a press release, the MRF group promoted company said the new launches are from diverse categories which will not only encourage development of multiple skills -- cognitive, physical, social and emotional -- but will also provide an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their children during this challenging time.

Funskool India has converted 15 traditional Indian toys and games such as kho-kho, kabaddi, chathuranga and gilli danda into board games. These games were launched at India’s first virtual toy fair held between February 27 and March 2. It has also introduced puzzles based on traditional Indian heroes and Panchatantra tales during that time.

Some of its latest launches include wooden Deluxe Chess and Deluxe Chinese Checkers, a new range of educational Flash cards comprising Alphabets, Numbers and Fruits, for pre-schoolers and Science Kits that enable children to understand theoretical concepts more easily through practical applications.

“Perhaps more than any other season, parents are looking to engage and entertain their children during the summer, while they’re out of school. Our goal is to inspire, engage and entertain every child by making them find that perfect new toy as easily and convenient as possible,” the Funskool India CEO R. Jeswant was quoted as saying in the release.