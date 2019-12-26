Funskool ties up with international brands to expand product portfolio

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
India’s leading toy manufacturer Funskool is going the whole hog to expand its product portfolio. Despite a slowdown in domestic demand and massive influx of Chinese toys, the homegrown toy maker is signing up with international brands for distribution in India.
As part of its Christmas and New Year 2020 offering, Funskool has introduced Japan’s Sylvanian Families, interactive and educational toys from US-based VTech, and sustainably-made wooden infant and preschool toys from Thailand-based Plan Toys, that offers toys that are uniquely made for the development of children with special needs.
“We have brought in three big brands for the current year. There is a growing change in people's mindset towards wooden toys and eco-friendly products,” said John Baby, CEO, Funskool (India).
However, he also acknowledged that the ubiquitous slowdown which has affected various industries has not spared the toy industry as well. “Market is pretty bad, and we estimate about 20-30 per cent de-growth in the toy industry. We are also affected in the domestic market, but our exports are growing pretty fast, so overall we may retain last year’s business,” Baby said.
The company is expecting to close this year with a turnover of ₹225 crore, out of which over ₹90 crore will come from exports.
In March this year, Funskool opened its second manufacturing unit in Ranipet to increase the share of its export business to 50 per cent by 2021. The company already has a manufacturing unit in Goa.
Noting that there is no slowdown in the Europe, and the toy market in the US is estimated to grow by 4 per cent, Baby said, “Currently, we are focussing on exports. Our two units (in Ranipet) are working only on exports, so we are confident of achieving 50 per cent revenue from exports by 2021.”
Funskool ships out its goods to the US, Africa, Europe and the Gulf countries.
The MRF Group-owned company also sells a whole range of international toys from Hasbro, LEGO, Leap Frog, Tomy, Ravensburger, Siku, Hornby etc. The store also houses licensed products from Disney, Warner Brothers and Nickelodeon, in addition to the full range of Funskool’s own brands like Giggles, Handycrafts, Play & Learn, which are manufactured from its plants in Goa and Ranipet.
Baby said that revival in domestic demand depends on the economy. “People do not have money, they don’t go out and shopping ..footfalls in the market have been coming down sharply.”
He also said that massive influx of cheaper toys from China is hurting the domestic toy industry. “According to estimates, 80 percent of toys sold in India are imported products. Government has announced its plans to increase the import duty, including for toys, to discourage imports,” he added.
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...